Stephanie Labbé, Tajon Buchanan named Canada Soccer players of the month
Stony Plain, Alta., native Labbé helped Canada claim Olympic gold medal in Tokyo
Stephanie Labbé and Tajon Buchanan have been named Canada Soccer's players of the month for August.
Labbé, from Stony Plain, Alta., helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, denying Sweden with a dominant performance in goal during the final penalty shootout.
Buchanan, from Brampton, Ont., scored three goals and added an assist for the MLS-leading New England Revolution.
Labbé made five appearances at the Olympics, helping Canada win another penalty shootout over Brazil in the quarter-finals. She posted a clean sheet in the 1-0 semifinal win over the top-ranked U.S.
WATCH | Canadian women's soccer team claims gold in Tokyo with penalty-shootout victory:
Both players made moves in August with Labbé leaving Sweden's FC Rosengard for Paris Saint-Germain where she will play alongside fellow Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema.
Buchanan, who also won the Canada Soccer award in July, moved to Belgium's Club Brugge but will finish out the MLS season on loan with New England.
WATCH | Canada's men's soccer squad gets set for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers:
