Soccer·New

Stephanie Labbé, Tajon Buchanan named Canada Soccer players of the month

Stephanie Labbé and Tajon Buchanan have been named Canada Soccer's players of the month for August.

Stony Plain, Alta., native Labbé helped Canada claim Olympic gold medal in Tokyo

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé celebrates after saving a penalty kick during the penalty shoot-out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's final football match between Sweden and Canada in Yokohama, Japan. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

Labbé, from Stony Plain, Alta., helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, denying Sweden with a dominant performance in goal during the final penalty shootout.

Buchanan, from Brampton, Ont., scored three goals and added an assist for the MLS-leading New England Revolution.

Labbé made five appearances at the Olympics, helping Canada win another penalty shootout over Brazil in the quarter-finals. She posted a clean sheet in the 1-0 semifinal win over the top-ranked U.S.

WATCH | Canadian women's soccer team claims gold in Tokyo with penalty-shootout victory:

Canadian women win gold after roller-coaster penalty shootout

26 days ago
14:07
Julia Grosso scored the winner, while keeper Stephanie Labbé stood tall in Canada's wild 3-2 win over Sweden on penalty kicks. 14:07

Both players made moves in August with Labbé leaving Sweden's FC Rosengard for Paris Saint-Germain where she will play alongside fellow Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema.

Buchanan, who also won the Canada Soccer award in July, moved to Belgium's Club Brugge but will finish out the MLS season on loan with New England.

WATCH | Canada's men's soccer squad gets set for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers:

Canadian men's soccer team gear up for CONCACAF Final Round

7 hours ago
4:19
Fourteen matches separate Canada's men's national team from a berth at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In September, the squad, including Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, take on Honduras, the United States and El Salvador. 4:19
