Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·Breaking

Suspended Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales resigns after World Cup kiss scandal

Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent after Spain won title

The Associated Press ·
A bald man stands with his arms behind his back while looking off to his right.
Spanish state prosecutors accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final. (Juan Medina/Reuters/File)

Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after a kiss scandal which tarnished Spain's victory at the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"After my swift suspension by FIFA, and the rest of the cases building against me, it is clear that I cannot return to the post," Rubiales said in his statement.

Rubiales kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Spanish state prosecutors accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion after the unwanted kiss, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

He had already been suspended from his job by FIFA for his conduct at the final.

Rubiales said he also resigned as UEFA vice president.

Rubiales said that he had told interim Spanish federation president Pedro Rocha — who replaced him when Rubiales was suspended on Aug. 26 — of his resignation late Sunday night.

Rubiales, 46, is a former player and head of Spain's main players union. He had run the federation since 2018.

Also Sunday, Rubiales said "I am going to [resign], I cannot continue my work," in reply to a question from TV host Piers Morgan on Britain's TalkTV. Clips from the show were released Sunday.

WATCH | Spanish women's team won't play until Rubiales resigns:

Spain's women's soccer team won't play until federation head resigns

16 days ago
Duration 2:01
Spain's Women's World Cup champion soccer team say they won't play until the head of the country's soccer federation steps down after he non-consensually kissed player Jenni Hermoso.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now