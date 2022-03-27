Canada qualifies for 1st World Cup since 1986 with shutout victory on home soil
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett score in 4-0 victory over Jamaica
The Canadian men's soccer team qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 after a 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday in Toronto.
Brampton, Ont., native Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a beautiful goal set up by Stephen Eustáquio.
Tajon Buchanan, also of Brampton, Ont., added another in the 43rd minute, followed by Junior Hoilett scoring in the 79th minute.
An own goal in the 88th minute from the Jamaican squad put the game further out of reach as it neared its end.
The overlap from Adekugbe, the hand off to Junior, the set up by Eustáquio and the FINISH FROM LARIN!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCQ</a><a href="https://t.co/g5areEd6ij">pic.twitter.com/g5areEd6ij</a>—@CanadaSoccerEN
And TAJON makes its TWO 🤯<br><br>IS THIS REAL LIFE!? <br><br>The goal, the flip, the CROWD!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WCQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WCQ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/JtGtudgT6q">pic.twitter.com/JtGtudgT6q</a>—@CanadaSoccerEN
More to come.
