Skip to Main Content
Soccer·Breaking

Canada qualifies for 1st World Cup since 1986 with shutout victory on home soil

The Canadian men's soccer team qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 after a 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday in Toronto.

Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett score in 4-0 victory over Jamaica

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Cyle Larin, left, celebrates after scoring against Jamaica on Sunday in Toronto. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Canadian men's soccer team qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 after a 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday in Toronto.

Brampton, Ont., native Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a beautiful goal set up by Stephen Eustáquio.

Tajon Buchanan, also of Brampton, Ont., added another in the 43rd minute, followed by Junior Hoilett scoring in the 79th minute.

An own goal in the 88th minute from the Jamaican squad put the game further out of reach as it neared its end.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now