Toronto, Vancouver selected among host cities for 2026 World Cup
Vancouver's B.C. Place and Toronto's BMO Field will host games during the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced on Thursday.
Men's tournament to take place across Canada, Mexico, U.S.
The tournament will take place across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. The other Canadian city in the running was Edmonton.
In addition to Toronto and Vancouver, 16 American regions and three Mexican sites were selected.
