Canada ties England 0-0 in its final Women's World Cup warmup

Canada tied England 0-0 in a closed-door match Friday in Bokarina, Australia, its last outing before the July 20 kickoff of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The game at Queensland Sports Stadium was deemed a training fixture, not an official game, with no caps awarded. It featured two 45-minutes halves and unlimited substitutes (with three substitution windows allowed).

Canada Soccer and England's Football Association provided the score and the players who saw action but no other game details.

Seventeen of the 23 players on Canada's World Cup roster took part, including forwards Nichelle Prince and Deanne Rose, who both overcame Achilles injuries to make the tournament squad.

Kailen Sheridan, Canada's No. 1 goalkeeper, played the full 90 minutes.

Not seeing action were goalkeepers Sabrina D'Angelo and Lysianne Proulx, defenders Gabby Carle and Shelina Zadorsky, midfielder Sophie Schmidt and forward Evelyne Viens.

