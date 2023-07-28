'This isn't over,' women's national team says in announcing interim compensation deal with Soccer Canada

Canada's women's soccer team says it reached an interim compensation deal with Canada Soccer.

In a statement released on social media on Friday, the team said the agreement will provide payment for 2023, including prize money allocation from the Women's World Cup, which is currently being contested in Australia and New Zealand.

Canada, the reigning Olympic champion, plays its final group-stage match against the Australians on Monday, when a win or draw will mean it qualifies for the knockout stage.

The Canadian women said the deal ensures equal pay to the men's team "within the constraints created by Canada Soccer's financial situation."

A statement from the players of the Canadian Women’s National team. <a href="https://t.co/iVuoJhncKg">pic.twitter.com/iVuoJhncKg</a> —@PlayersCanadian

Still, it added that it is "disappointed to find [itself] without a more complete agreement."

"We have been forced to choose between compensation and the funding required to hold necessary training camps. We have been forced to choose between receiving a fair share of the rewards from our teams' successes at the World Cups and our commitment to equal pay and equal treatment.

"These are choices we should not have had to make."

WATCH | Soccer North breaks down Canada's win over Ireland:

Canada's super subs prove to be the difference against the Republic of Ireland | Soccer North Duration 5:25 Host Andi Petrillo and former CanWNT player Diana Matheson react to Canada vs Ireland World Cup game.

CBC Sports has reached out to Canada Soccer for comment.

Canada Soccer and its men's and women's teams have been embroiled in a labour dispute for more than a year.

The women have been without a labour deal since the last one expired at the end of 2021. Captain Christine Sinclair said she expected a deal ahead of its first World Cup match, but that never materialized.

On Monday, the men's team released a statement saying the organization was "attempting to capitalize on the pressure of the Women's World Cup" to force an "inadequate" compensation deal, while adding it had not yet been paid out from its own World Cup in December.

The financial issues are the result of Canada Soccer's controversial broadcast agreement with Canadian Soccer Business (CSB).

Under the terms of the deal, CSB pays Canada Soccer a set amount each year and keeps the rest, which helps fund the Canadian Premier League.

The Canadian men's team earned US$9 million from FIFA as one of the teams exiting after the group stage in Qatar. FIFA says, under its new compensation package at the women's tournament, member associations will receive from $1.56 million US for a team exiting after the group stage to $4.29 million for the champion.

The women's team thanked its supporters, including the men's team, in announcing its deal.

"This isn't over ... but for now, our team just wants to focus on soccer."

In a subsequent social media post, the women said they would make no further comment on the issue until the end of the tournament.

"All focus is on the team's performance at this time," it said.