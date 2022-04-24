Buchanan's Lyon defeats Lawrence's PSG in 1st leg of Women's Champions League semis

American striker Catarina Macario scored twice to lead Lyon to a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semifinal game on Sunday in Lyon, France.

In an all-French encounter, PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened the scoring from a tight angle in the sixth minute.

Lyon captain Wendie Renard equalized for the hosts in the 23rd by converting a penalty after goalkeeper Barbora Votikova had fouled Melvine Malard. Renard was making her 100th Champions League appearance, becoming the first woman to reach that milestone.

Macario put Lyon ahead in the 33rd by taking a pass from Ada Hegerberg before squeezing a shot past Votikova.

Macario then capitalized on a defensive mix-up between Votikova and centre back Paulina Dudek to score in the 50th for a 3-1 lead. It was her seventh goal in the competition this season.

PSG cut the lead to 3-2 in the 58th when Dudek scored from the penalty spot after Malard had handled the ball.

Canadian star defender Kadeisha Buchanan started and played the entire game for Lyon. Meanwhile, fellow national team star Ashley Lawrence started but exited the match in the 86th minute for PSG.

The second leg is on April 30.

PSG knocked out Lyon in the quarter-finals on the away goals rule last year after Lyon beat PSG in the 2020 semifinals.

Lyon is the most successful club in the competition's history with seven titles.

Barcelona thrashed Wolfsburg 5-1 Friday in the first leg of the other semifinal.