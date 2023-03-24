Content
Canada women remain unchanged at No. 6 in latest FIFA world rankings

Canada remains unchanged at No. 6 in the latest FIFA women's rankings that see Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia included for the first time.

Top 5, led by U.S. at No. 1, also stays same as prior update in December

The Canadian Press ·
A soccer player in a red jersey runs with the ball.
Canada's Adriana Leon runs with the ball during a September friendly in Australia. Canada stayed at No. 6 in the latest FIFA rankings, which were released on Friday. (Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The top five is also the same with the U.S. on top, ahead of Germany, Sweden, England and France.

Some 112 international matches were played, including the playoff tournament for this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, since the last rankings were released in December.

The new rankings features 188 teams, which is 10 more than at the same time last year.

Spain is No. 7 followed by the Netherlands and Brazil. World Cup co-host Australia returns to the top 10, climbing two spots, while No. 52 Panama (up five places) and No. 103 Kosovo (up eight places) also make moves.

In joining Panama in booking the last available World Cup berths, No. 21 Portugal (up one) and No. 53 Haiti (up two) posted career-high points totals in the rankings.

