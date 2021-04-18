Canadian duo part of shocking PSG win over Lyon in women's Champions League

A second-half own goal from Wendie Renard ultimately ended Lyon's hopes of a sixth consecutive European title in a 2-1 quarter-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Women's Champions League action on Sunday.

Jordyn Huitema of Chilliwack, B.C., and Toronto's Ashley Lawrence are off to the semifinals with their teammates against Barcelona, which reached the final four by eliminating Manchester City. Bayern München faces Chelsea and Canadian midfield sensation Jessie Fleming in the other last-four tie.

Chelsea advanced by eliminating two-time champion Wolfsburg.

The first champion other than Lyon will be crowned May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

On Sunday, Catarina Macario scored in the opening four minutes for Lyon, which led 1-0 from the first leg.

Grace Geyoro later scored for Lyon in a match moved to Sunday after a coronavirus outbreak within the squad earlier in the month. Toronto's Kadeisha Buchanan is a member of the team.