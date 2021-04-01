Bayern eliminate Canada's Labbé, FC Rosengård in women's Champions League

Bayern Munich will face Chelsea and Canadian midfield-sensation Jessie Fleming in the semifinals of the Women's Champions League after dispatching Swedish club FC Rosengård 1-0 on Thursday.

Lea Schuller headed in the winner past Canadian international goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé to seal the German side's win, and 4-0 total-aggregate victory over two-legs.

Barcelona reached the final four by eliminating Manchester City — which also featured Canada's Janine Beckie - on Wednesday.

The Spanish side awaits either five-time defending champion Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain, whose quarter-final second leg was moved to April 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Lyon squad. Lyon leads 1-0.

The battle of French rivals features Toronto's Kadeisha Buchanan for Lyon, while both Jordyn Huitema of Chilliwack, B.C., and Ashley Lawrence of Toronto line up for PSG.

Chelsea advanced by eliminating two-time champion Wolfsburg. The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.