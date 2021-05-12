Skip to Main Content
Soccer·New

UEFA appoints investigators for Super League rebels case

UEFA appointed in-house investigators Wednesday for disciplinary cases against European Super League organizers Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus could be banned from future Champions League

The Associated Press ·
On Wednesday, UEFA appointed in-house investigators to begin possible disciplinary action against European Super League organizers Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

UEFA appointed in-house investigators Wednesday for disciplinary cases against European Super League organizers Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.

The three clubs could be banned from future Champions League or Europa League competitions and fined for refusing to renounce the project which collapsed within 48 hours of being announced last month.

The nine other rebel clubs reached settlements last week to commit to UEFA competitions and pay millions of euros (dollars) in forfeits of future prize money and donations to a UEFA-run charity.

The focus for inspectors will be "a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework in connection with the so-called `Super League' project," UEFA said.

The European soccer body's legal statutes include a section "prohibited groupings" of clubs or leagues forming without UEFA's permission or outside its control.

No timetable was given for the UEFA investigation.

Disciplinary charges typically follow at least three weeks after investigators are appointed.

Any UEFA sanctions could be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

WATCH | Should COVID-19 cases among athletes affect Olympic protocols?

Should Covid-19 cases among athletes affect Olympic protocols?

Sports

15 days ago
8:36
Morgan Campbell, Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin discuss whether or not the number of Covid-19 cases in athletes should tighten safety measures in Tokyo. 8:36
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now