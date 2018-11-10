Soccer returns to Leicester 2 weeks after team owner's death
Players, fans pay tribute prior to Saturday's match against Burnley
Leicester players led thousands of fans on a walk from the centre of the city to the club's stadium as soccer returned home for the first time since the death of the owner who oversaw the team's transformation into improbable English Premier League champions.
Starting at Jubilee Square and ending at King Power Stadium, thousands of people - joined by Leicester City players - have walked to today's game in a show of solidarity between the people of Leicester and the world. <a href="https://t.co/u5IIY3ibS9">pic.twitter.com/u5IIY3ibS9</a>—@LCFC
Harry Maguire was among players who joined the "5,000-1 walk," which was named after Leicester's title odds going into the 2015-16 season that ended with the trophy being collected.
In loving memory of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. <a href="https://t.co/kFui3vSo3r">pic.twitter.com/kFui3vSo3r</a>—@LCFC
The hundreds of soccer jerseys and club banners from Leicester and beyond that were placed outside the stadium in the days after the disaster have now been placed on railings nearby. A carpet of floral tributes has formed in front of a picture of Vichai and the word "boss" in blue and white flowers.
They were inspected by Vichai's son, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, who is vice chairman.
