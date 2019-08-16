Referee applauded for halting match because of fans' homophobic chanting
French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has congratulated a referee for interrupting a French second division game due to apparent homophobic chants from fans.
Mehdi Mokhtari stopped the game on Friday between French 2nd division teams
Mehdi Mokhtari stopped the game on Friday between Nancy and Le Mans for about a minute after an initial appeal made over the speakers to stop the chants failed to have an effect at Nancy's Marcel Picot Stadium. The game continued shortly afterward.
"It's a first. And a last, I hope," Maracineanu wrote on Twitter.
