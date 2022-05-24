Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PSG women's coach suspended over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Paris Saint-Germain suspended the coach of its women's team on Tuesday, with the club saying it had been informed of "inappropriate behaviour and remarks" made by Didier Olle-Nicolle toward some of his players.

Team says it has opened internal investigation into situation

The Associated Press ·
Paris Saint-Germain said it had been informed of "inappropriate behaviour and remarks" made to some players by head coach Didier Olle-Nicolle. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"These facts and comments, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain," the French league club said in a statement. "Paris Saint-Germain takes the situation very seriously and intends to shed full light on the facts and comments reported."

PSG said it has opened an internal club investigation but did not give more details about the case.

According to the RMC Sport website, Olle-Nicolle made an "inappropriate gesture" toward one of his players during a pre-season tour in the United States.

Canadian star defender Ashley Lawrence and fellow national team member Jordan Huitema both compete for the French team.

With files from CBC Sports

