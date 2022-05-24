PSG women's coach suspended over 'inappropriate behaviour'
Team says it has opened internal investigation into situation
Paris Saint-Germain suspended the coach of its women's team on Tuesday, with the club saying it had been informed of "inappropriate behaviour and remarks" made by Didier Olle-Nicolle toward some of his players.
"These facts and comments, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain," the French league club said in a statement. "Paris Saint-Germain takes the situation very seriously and intends to shed full light on the facts and comments reported."
According to the RMC Sport website, Olle-Nicolle made an "inappropriate gesture" toward one of his players during a pre-season tour in the United States.
Canadian star defender Ashley Lawrence and fellow national team member Jordan Huitema both compete for the French team.
With files from CBC Sports
