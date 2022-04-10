Police to investigate Cristiano Ronaldo phone incident involving fan
Video surfaced online of phone knocked out of fan's hand after Saturday's match
Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton.
The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United's 1-0 Premier League loss on Saturday.
"As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," Merseyside Police said Sunday. "Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."
In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ronaldo added: "I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."
United fell to seventh and six points behind the four Champions League qualification places.
