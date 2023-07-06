Toronto to host home half of Canada's women's soccer Olympic qualifier vs. Jamaica

The Canadian women's soccer team will face Jamaica in a two-game series in September with a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada, the defending Olympic champion, will travel to Kingston, Jamaica, for the opening match on Sept. 22 and will host the second leg in Toronto four days later.

The winner of the cumulative goals series will advance to the Olympic tournament.

Canada and Jamaica qualified for this phase of qualifying by finishing second and third respectively at last summer's CONCACAF W Championship.

Canada defeated Jamaica 3-0 in the semifinals of that tournament before falling 1-0 too the United States in the final.

The Canadians beat Sweden (1-1, 3-2 penalty kicks) at the Tokyo Games to claim their first gold medal after claiming bronze at the previous two Olympics.

Canada will next play at the FIFA Women's World Cup, which starts July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Canada opens competition against Nigeria on the tournament's opening day.