Skip to Main Content
Soccer

North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. The Washington Spirit edged OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the other semifinal.

Canada's Quinn doesn't feature for OL Reign due to knock to right leg

CBC Sports ·
The North Carolina Courage made it to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final after beating hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 in a semifinal on Saturday. (Amy Kontras/USA Today Sports)

The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final.

Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament.

Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute.

The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the other semifinal after a 0-0 draw stood in regulation.

Qualified to the knockout round as the best out of three conference runner-ups, they'll visit the Courage on Sunday.

Both teams made it to the final for the first time in the history of the three-year-old competition, created in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada's Quinn didn't feature for OL Reign due to a knock to their right leg.

Fellow Canadian midfielder Desiree Scott played the full match for the Current, while her teammate Victoria Pickett was substituted in the 71st minute.

Goalkeeper Devon Kerr, who served as an substitute for the Spirit in the semifinal, will be the only Canadian athlete in the competition's title game on Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now