Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Argentina moves atop men's FIFA rankings while Canada climbs to No. 47

World Cup winner Argentina topped the latest FIFA rankings for the first time in six years while the Canadian men, boosted by CONCACAF Nations League wins over Curacao and Honduras, climbed six places to No. 47.

Canadians boosted by pair of CONCACAF Nations League wins

The Canadian Press ·
A group of Canadian men's soccer players gather around one another to celebrate.
The Canadian men's soccer team celebrates during a 2-0 win over Curacao in CONCACAF Nations League play on March 25. (@CanadaSoccerEN/Twitter)

World Cup winner Argentina topped the latest FIFA rankings for the first time in six years while the Canadian men, boosted by CONCACAF Nations League wins over Curacao and Honduras, climbed six places to No. 47.

Argentina's two wins in friendlies last month ended the one-year run at the top for Brazil, which lost at Morocco 2-1 and fell to No. 3.

France, the World Cup runner-up, jumped one rung to No. 2 on the strength of European Championship qualifying wins over the sixth-ranked Netherlands and No. 49 Ireland.

Belgium stayed at No. 4, with England next after two wins including beating No. 8 Italy. Europe completed the top 10 with No. 7 Croatia followed by Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Despite its rise, Canada remains fourth in CONCACAF behind the 13th-ranked Americans and No. 15 Mexico, both of which were unchanged, and No. 39 Costa Rica, which dropped seven spots.

John Herdman's team, which won 2-0 at Curacao and beat Honduras 4-1 last month, was ranked 41st going into the World Cup in Qatar in November but fell 12 places to No. 52 in the post-tournament rankings in December.

WATCH | Canada advances to CONCACAF Nations League semis:

Canada advances to CONCACAF Nations League semifinals with win over Honduras

8 days ago
Duration 1:56
Cyle Larin scores two early goals and Canada goes on to defeat Honduras 4-1 in CONCACAF Nations League group play. The Canadian squad will play in the tournament's final four in Las Vegas in June.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now