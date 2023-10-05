Familiar faces dot roster for interim Canadian men's soccer coach's 1st friendly
Biello to lead Canada in match against Japan ahead of crucial November qualifiers
Interim Canada coach Mauro Biello, in his first squad selection since taking over from the departed John Herdman, has summoned a strong lineup for an Oct. 13 friendly against Japan.
Milan Borjan, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Alistair Johnston, Ismael Kone and Cyle Larin are included in the 23-man roster for the game at the Denka Big Swan Stadium in Niigata, a warm-up for crucial November CONCACAF Nations League matches that double as Copa America qualifiers.
No. 44 Canada, along with the 11th-ranked U.S., No. 12 Mexico and No. 46 Costa Rica, has been drawn directly into the two-legged Nations League quarterfinals. The winners there qualify for the 2024 Copa America as well as the Nations League finals in March.
The quarterfinals losers will meet in a pair of play-In matches to determine the final two CONCACAF teams at Copa America.
WATCH | Biello eyes full-time coaching role:
The Canadian men are 1-2-0 all-time against No. 19 Japan, winning 2-1 the last time they met — in a World Cup warm-up game last November.
There is a first call-up for Luc de Fougerolles, a 17-year-old Fulham defender who saw first-team action for the English Premier League team during its pre-season U.S. tour this summer. Born in England, de Fougerolles qualifies for Canada via his Canadian-born father.
Borjan is joined by LAFC 'keeper Maxime Crepeau, sidelined after breaking his leg in the 2022 MLS Cup final, and Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair.
WATCH | Herdman leaves Canadian team for TFC:
The roster features 10 players from Major League Soccer, including three from the Vancouver Whitecaps, two from CF Montreal and one from Toronto FC.
Canada sat out the FIFA September international window and is only playing one match in October, a thin schedule Canada Soccer blamed on "financial constraints" and its "inability to confirm an additional high-quality opponent."
The Canadian men are 4-2-2 this year, last playing in July when they lost a penalty shootout to the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal in Cincinnati. Both losses came at the hands of the Americans.
Herdman stepped down in late August as Canada coach to take over Toronto FC. Biello, a former Canadian international who both coached and played for Montreal, had served as his assistant.
Biello will be working with a new coaching staff, given most of Herdman's assistants have also gone to TFC.
