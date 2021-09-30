Brazilian soccer great Pele leaves hospital after weeks
80-year-old removed tumour from his colon on Sept. 4
Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month.
"I am so happy to be back at home," Pele wrote in a post on his official Instagram. "I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome."
The 80-year-old removed a tumour from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.
In recent days, Pele published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery process in the hospital. The tumour was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.
Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
