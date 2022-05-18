Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Former Kansas soccer goalie killed at 25, husband charged with murder: police

A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said.

Police say death likely result of domestic violence

The Associated Press ·
Chad Joseph Marek, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of former University of Kansas soccer goalie Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, on Wednesday. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said.

Officers found Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded Monday night in her apartment in Lawrence, Kan., Police said her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.

Police said Gibbs' killing was likely a result of domestic violence but declined to say Wednesday how she was killed.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks' soccer program from 2015 through 2018. She was a native of Naches, Wash., and a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at Kansas, according to the university's athletics department website.

Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court for a bond hearing Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star. He remains jailed on $1 million US bond.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now