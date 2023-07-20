Canadian men's soccer teams climbs to No. 43 in latest FIFA rankings
Team 2-2-2 with both losses against U.S. since previous rankings unveiled
In the wake of a busy June, the Canadian men have moved up two places to No. 43 in the latest FIFA world rankings.
The top 11 teams are unchanged with World Cup champion Argentina at No. 1. France, Brazil, England, Belgium, Croatia, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal and Spain complete the top 10.
There were 62 matches played since the last edition of the world rankings in June with Canada taking part in six of them.
Canada moved into third place among CONCACAF teams, overtaking Costa Rica. The Canadians' highest-ever ranking was No. 33, reached in February 2022.
Gold Cup champion Mexico jumped two places to No, 12, with Switzerland and Morocco each falling one spot to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.
Costa Rica fell four rungs to No. 46th — and dropped to No. 5 in CONCACAF behind Panama. Guatemala moved in the other direction, up nine spots to No. 107.
At the lower end of the table, there was upward progress for the Cayman Islands (No. 193, up four places), Gibraltar (No. 198, up four), Aruba (No. 199, up four) and Liechtenstein (No. 200, up four).