Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first "clasico" of the season in the Spanish league.

Barcelona said Friday that it will swap the logo of new sponsor Spotify for the Grammy-winning artist's logo in the form of an owl silhouette.

"Spotify has given this privileged space on the jersey as part of the framework of the partnership with the Club, just one of the actions that both brands are putting into place to offer innovative experiences for football fans, as well as helping to reach new audiences through music," Barcelona said in a statement Friday.

More logo swaps on its shirts will be made in the future, the Catalan club said.

Barcelona and Spotify agreed last season to a 12-year-partnership that includes the naming rights of Camp Nou Stadium and putting the name of the audio-streaming service on the jerseys of the men's and women's teams. Spanish media reported that the deal was worth 400 million euros (over $540 million).

Barcelona leads Madrid at the top of the standings on goal difference.

