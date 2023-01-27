Content
Canadian men eye inclusion in 2024 Copa America with U.S. set to host

Top 6 in next CONCACAF Nations League to earn berth in regional tournament

Debora Rey · The Associated Press ·
Four soccer players in red jerseys run in opposite directions in front of a wall featuring the Canadian flag.
Four Canadian players are seen during training at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Canada inched closer to inclusion in the 2024 Copa America when it was announced Friday the U.S. would host and the top six teams in CONCACAF Nations League would also qualify for the prestigious tournament. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Next year's Copa America will be played in the United States and will include six CONCACAF teams.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL said Friday its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The six guests for the 2024 Copa America will secure their spots according to their performances in the next CONCACAF Nations League.

The tournament will be played during the Northern Hemisphere summer, CONMEBOL said in a statement.

The agreement also includes placing four of CONMEBOL women's teams in a CONCACAF tournament, plus the creation of a new club competition.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.

The move could provide the opportunity for Canada, should it qualify, to play meaningful games against top competition ahead of the event. As hosts, Canada won't participate in World Cup qualifying.

Ecuador decided not to organize the 2024 Copa America, as expected, due to public security issues.

Argentina is the defending Copa America and World Cup champion.

With files from CBC Sports

