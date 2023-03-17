Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Canada's Davies, David, Fleming up for 2022 CONCACAF top player award

Three Canadians have been nominated for CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2022. Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are up for the men's award while Jessie Fleming is one of six finalists for top women's honours.

Final voting, including coaches, players, media and fans, runs through April 13

The Canadian Press ·
Two soccer players in red jerseys run on the field.
Canada forward Alphonso Davies, right, and teammate Jonathan David, left, seen above at the World Cup, are nominated for the 2022 CONCACAF men's player of the year award, while fellow Canadian Jessie Fleming is up for the women's award. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Three Canadians have been nominated for CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2022.

Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are up for the men's award while Jessie Fleming is one of six finalists for top women's honours.

Davies and David are up against Americans Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic, Jamaica's Andre Blake and Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa.

The other women's nominees are Americans Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith, Mexico's Alicia Cervantes, Haiti's Melchie Dumornay and Jamaica's Khadija Shaw.

CONCACAF says the nominees have been selected based on performance statistics and the input of technical experts.

Final voting, which runs through April 13, will be weighted and involve players, coaches, media and fans.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now