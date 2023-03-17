Canada's Davies, David, Fleming up for 2022 CONCACAF top player award
Three Canadians have been nominated for CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2022. Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are up for the men's award while Jessie Fleming is one of six finalists for top women's honours.
Davies and David are up against Americans Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic, Jamaica's Andre Blake and Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa.
The other women's nominees are Americans Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith, Mexico's Alicia Cervantes, Haiti's Melchie Dumornay and Jamaica's Khadija Shaw.
CONCACAF says the nominees have been selected based on performance statistics and the input of technical experts.
Final voting, which runs through April 13, will be weighted and involve players, coaches, media and fans.
