Canada's Christine Sinclair signs 1-year deal to return to NWSL's Portland Thorns
40-year-old said she planned 1 more pro season upon retirement from national team
Former Canada captain Christine Sinclair has signed a one-year contract with the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League.
Sinclair has scored a club record 62 goals in 176 appearances across 11 seasons for the Thorns, including the franchise's first-ever goal in April 2013. Her 62 goals are the third-most in the NWSL, while her 176 appearances are the seventh-most.
"Sinc has been with this club from the beginning, she is the foundation with which Portland Thorns is built on, and as much as she is a part of the DNA of the Thorns, the Thorns are part of her DNA," Portland GM Karina LeBlanc, a former Canadian international, said in a statement.
"She has been committed to building this league and this club, and we are thrilled to be able to have her back for another year as we begin this next era in Thorns history."
WATCH | Sinclair reflects on record-breaking career:
Sinclair has led Portland to the NWSL championship in 2013, 2017 and 2022, the NWSL Shield in 2016 and 2021, as well as the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, 2021 Women's International Champions Cup and 2020 NWSL Community Shield.
"To get the GOAT back in a Thorns jersey for 2024 is fantastic news," Portland head coach Mike Norris said. "To have Sinc's experience, qualities and presence is vital for our roster, in both her impact on the field as well as the example she sets for others on a daily basis."
Sinclair, the world's all-time international goal-scorer with 190, retired with 331 caps for Canada.