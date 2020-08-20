Orlando loans Canadian Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur
27-year-old defender joins Super League club for remainder of 2020 season
The Orlando Pride have loaned Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur of the FA Women's Super League for the remainder of 2020.
Zadorsky, from London, Ont., will be joined by fellow Pride defender Alanna Kennedy, who also has been loaned to the English club.
Zadorsky joins fellow Canadians Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Adriana Leon (West Ham United) and Jessie Fleming (Chelsea) in the FA Women's Super League.
The 27-year-old Zadorsky has appeared in 39 games with Orlando since being acquired in a trade with the Washington Spirit prior to the 2018 season.
Before her two seasons in Washington, Zadorsky played club soccer in Sweden with Vittsjo GIK.
Zadorsky has made 66 appearances and 62 starts for the Canadian national team.
