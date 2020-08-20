Skip to Main Content
Orlando loans Canadian Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur
Soccer

Orlando loans Canadian Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur

The Orlando Pride have loaned Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur of the FA Women's Super League for the remainder of 2020.

27-year-old defender joins Super League club for remainder of 2020 season

The Canadian Press ·
Shelina Zadorsky, right, is seen above representing Canada at the 2015 Pan Am Games. The London, Ont., native will join Tottenham Hotspur of the FA Women's Super League on loan from Orlando of the NWSL. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

The Orlando Pride have loaned Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur of the FA Women's Super League for the remainder of 2020.

Zadorsky, from London, Ont., will be joined by fellow Pride defender Alanna Kennedy, who also has been loaned to the English club.

Zadorsky joins fellow Canadians Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Adriana Leon (West Ham United) and Jessie Fleming (Chelsea) in the FA Women's Super League.

The 27-year-old Zadorsky has appeared in 39 games with Orlando since being acquired in a trade with the Washington Spirit prior to the 2018 season.

Before her two seasons in Washington, Zadorsky played club soccer in Sweden with Vittsjo GIK.

Zadorsky has made 66 appearances and 62 starts for the Canadian national team.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now