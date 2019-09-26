Impact beat TFC on penalty kicks to win Canadian Championship

The Montreal Impact beat Toronto FC 3-1 on penalty kicks Wednesday night at BMO Field to win the Canadian Championship after the teams tied 1-1 on aggregate.

Jonathan Osorio hit the post with Toronto's fourth kick to seal the result.

Rudy Camacho, Bojan and Daniel Lovitz converted from the spot for Montreal. Alejandro Pozuelo scored on Toronto's first attempt but Jozy Altidore hit the crossbar and Patrick Mullins had his shot saved by goalkeeper Clement Diop.

Montreal posted a 1-0 win on an Ignacio Piatti goal in the opening leg of the home-and-away series last week but Tsubasa Endoh scored in the second leg to pull Toronto even.

There was no extra time in the final as the teams went straight to penalty kicks.

The Impact earned a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League with the victory. It was the fourth time that Montreal has won the Voyageurs Cup and first title since 2014.

The Voyageurs Cup has been awarded to the Canadian Championship winner by <a href="https://twitter.com/thevoyageurs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thevoyageurs</a> since 2008. Created by the Voyageurs Canadian Supporters group, the trophy represents Canadian fans’ commitment to the game in our country.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanChamp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanChamp</a> <a href="https://t.co/ur6laDdZ7L">pic.twitter.com/ur6laDdZ7L</a> —@CanadaSoccerEN

Toronto FC was looking for its eighth domestic title and fourth in a row.

After a tepid opening half with few real scoring chances, Toronto FC came out strong in the second half.

Richie Laryea broke down the left side and found Osorio at the top of the 18-yard box. Osorio hit a low drive that beat Diop but hit the post.

The home side maintained the pressure and it paid off in the 70th minute.

Pozuelo chipped the ball across the goalmouth to Osorio, who paused and tried to advance before being knocked over. The loose ball was there for Endoh, who drove it past Diop with his left foot.

Toronto's Chris Mavinga was given a red card in the 85th minute for taking down Lassi Lappalainen just outside the box. Piatti nearly won it for the visitors in the 90th minute but his strike hit the crossbar.

Montreal will join Mexico's UANL, Cruz Azul, Leon and Club America in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League, which begins in February. Other qualified teams include Jamaica's Portmore United and MLS sides Atlanta United and LAFC.

Montreal forward Maxi Urruti and midfielder Bojan both started Wednesday after being listed as questionable earlier in the week due to injuries. Impact midfielder Saphir Taider was out due to card accumulation.