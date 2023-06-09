Canadian women's soccer team drops to 7th in latest FIFA rankings

Olympic champion Canada fell one spot to seventh in the latest FIFA rankings published on Friday.

Reigning World Cup winner United States will head into next month's Women's World Cup as the top-ranked team, with no changes in the top five.

The U.S., who have held the top spot since June 2017, continue to lead ahead of Germany, Sweden, European champions England and France, respectively.

Spain and Brazil, ranked sixth and eighth, swapped places with Canada and the Netherlands (ninth) in the only changes in the top 20.

Canada's most recent tournament was the SheBelieves Cup in February, where it lost to the U.S. and Japan while beating Brazil.

After threatening to strike, the Canadians played the tournament "under protest" against Canada Soccer over unequal pay and treatment compared to the men's side.

Canada also lost 2-1 against France in an April friendly, its lone match since the last rankings were published.

WATCH | Huitema scores in loss to France:

Jordyn Huitema scores in Canada's loss to France Duration 0:49 Jordyn Huitema scored Canada's lone goal in a 2-1 loss to France in a friendly, held in Le Mans, France.

Meanwhile, Spain equalled its best ever ranking after high-scoring wins over Norway and China in April while Copa America Femenina champions Brazil earned an impressive victory over Germany.

World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand are 10th and 26th. Debutants Zambia will be the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 77th.

The World Cup runs from July 20 to Aug. 20.