Jayde Riviere, Deanne Rose return to roster for upcoming Canada soccer friendlies

Fullback Jayde Riviere and forward Deanne Rose are back with Team Canada after missing last month's two-legged Olympic qualifying win over Jamaica through injury.

The Ontario natives were names to Canada coach Bev Priestman's 26-player roster for friendlies against Brazil on Oct. 28 at Saputo Stadium in Montreal and Oct. 31 in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.

Priestman also called up University of Miami goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais.

The graduate student from Saint-Hubert, Que., recorded her 13th career shutout on Saturday in the Hurricanes' scoreless draw with North Carolina State. Dagenais made three saves to up her career total to 249, fourth-best in program history.

Dagenais joins No. 1 Kailen Sheridan and fellow 'keepers Sabrina D'Angelo and Lysianne Proulx.

Brazil is ranked ninth in the world, one place above Olympic champion Canada. Both teams have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

WATCH | Canada books spot at Paris Olympics:

Canadian women's soccer team clinches Olympic spot, will aim to defend title at Paris 2024 Duration 1:19 Featured Video Canada's Jordyn Huitema scores in the 50th minute against Jamaica and secures a 4-1 aggregate victory for the defending Olympic champions.

Veterans on the squad include captain Christine Sinclair, Kadeisha Buchanan, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema, Ashley Lawrence, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Shelina Zadorsky and Quinn, who goes by one name.

Midfielder Emma Regan, who plays for HB Koge in Denmark, returns to the senior squad after last being called up in 2018, when she made her debut in a 12-0 win over Cuba at the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

Canada, on goals by Vanessa Gilles and Evelyne Viens, beat Brazil 2-0 the last time they met, in February in Nashville at the SheBelieves Cup.

Canada has a 12-10-7 career record against the South Americans. Two of those wins came via penalty shootout including a quarterfinal matchup en route to gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Brazil, coming off an eight-day training camp in September, has already announced a 24-woman squad that includes Marta, Kerolin, Debinha and Adriana.

Like Canada, Brazil came home early from the FIFA World Cup this summer. The Brazilians failed to reach the knockout round, finishing third in Group F with a 1-1-1 record after beating Panama 3-0, losing 2-1 to France and drawing Jamaica 0-0.

Veteran coach Pia Sundhage stepped down after the World Cup with Arthur Elias taking over the side.

Elias led Corinthians to four Brazilian championships and two Copa Libertadores titles.

The Halifax game is already a sellout at the 6,400-capacity Wanderers Ground.

Full Canadian roster

Goalkeepers

Melissa Dagenais, University of Miami;

Sabrina D'Angelo, Arsenal (England);

Lysianne Proulx, Melbourne City (Australia);

Kailen Sheridan, San Diego Wave (NWSL).

Defenders

Kadeisha Buchanan, Chelsea (England);

Gabrielle Carle, Washington Spirit (NWSL);

Sydney Collins, North Carolina Courage (NWSL);

Vanessa Gilles, Olympique Lyonnais (France);

Ashley Lawrence, Chelsea (England);

Jayde Riviere, Manchester United (England);

Jade Rose, Harvard University;

Bianca St-Georges, Chicago Red Stars (NWSL);

Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham (England).

Midfielders

Marie-Yasmine Alidou, SL Benfica (Portugal);

Jessie Fleming, Chelsea (England);

Julia Grosso, Juventus (Italy);

Quinn, OL Reign (NWSL);

Emma Regan, HB Koge (Denmark).

Forwards