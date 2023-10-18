Jayde Riviere, Deanne Rose return to roster for upcoming Canada soccer friendlies
Women's national team to face Brazil in Montreal, Halifax at end of month
Fullback Jayde Riviere and forward Deanne Rose are back with Team Canada after missing last month's two-legged Olympic qualifying win over Jamaica through injury.
The Ontario natives were names to Canada coach Bev Priestman's 26-player roster for friendlies against Brazil on Oct. 28 at Saputo Stadium in Montreal and Oct. 31 in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.
Priestman also called up University of Miami goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais.
Dagenais joins No. 1 Kailen Sheridan and fellow 'keepers Sabrina D'Angelo and Lysianne Proulx.
Brazil is ranked ninth in the world, one place above Olympic champion Canada. Both teams have qualified for the Paris Olympics.
WATCH | Canada books spot at Paris Olympics:
Veterans on the squad include captain Christine Sinclair, Kadeisha Buchanan, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema, Ashley Lawrence, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Shelina Zadorsky and Quinn, who goes by one name.
Midfielder Emma Regan, who plays for HB Koge in Denmark, returns to the senior squad after last being called up in 2018, when she made her debut in a 12-0 win over Cuba at the CONCACAF Women's Championship.
Canada, on goals by Vanessa Gilles and Evelyne Viens, beat Brazil 2-0 the last time they met, in February in Nashville at the SheBelieves Cup.
Brazil, coming off an eight-day training camp in September, has already announced a 24-woman squad that includes Marta, Kerolin, Debinha and Adriana.
Like Canada, Brazil came home early from the FIFA World Cup this summer. The Brazilians failed to reach the knockout round, finishing third in Group F with a 1-1-1 record after beating Panama 3-0, losing 2-1 to France and drawing Jamaica 0-0.
Veteran coach Pia Sundhage stepped down after the World Cup with Arthur Elias taking over the side.
Elias led Corinthians to four Brazilian championships and two Copa Libertadores titles.
The Halifax game is already a sellout at the 6,400-capacity Wanderers Ground.
Full Canadian roster
Goalkeepers
- Melissa Dagenais, University of Miami;
- Sabrina D'Angelo, Arsenal (England);
- Lysianne Proulx, Melbourne City (Australia);
- Kailen Sheridan, San Diego Wave (NWSL).
Defenders
- Kadeisha Buchanan, Chelsea (England);
- Gabrielle Carle, Washington Spirit (NWSL);
- Sydney Collins, North Carolina Courage (NWSL);
- Vanessa Gilles, Olympique Lyonnais (France);
- Ashley Lawrence, Chelsea (England);
- Jayde Riviere, Manchester United (England);
- Jade Rose, Harvard University;
- Bianca St-Georges, Chicago Red Stars (NWSL);
- Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham (England).
Midfielders
- Marie-Yasmine Alidou, SL Benfica (Portugal);
- Jessie Fleming, Chelsea (England);
- Julia Grosso, Juventus (Italy);
- Quinn, OL Reign (NWSL);
- Emma Regan, HB Koge (Denmark).
Forwards
- Jordyn Huitema, OL Reign (NWSL);
- Cloe Lacasse, Arsenal (England);
- Adriana Leon, Aston Villa (England);
- Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash (NWSL);
- Deanne Rose, Leicester City (England);
- Christine Sinclair, Portland Thorns (NWSL);
- Olivia Smith, Sporting CP (Portugal);
- Evelyne Viens, AS Roma (Italy).