Canada calls up Orlando forward Tesho Akindele as injury replacement at Gold Cup
Ayo Akinola, Cyle Larin both injured in 1-0 loss to U.S. last Sunday
Canada has summoned Orlando City forward Tesho Akindele as an injury replacement at the Gold Cup.
The Canadians, who face Costa Rica in Sunday's quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium, were left short up front when Ayo Akinola and Cyle Larin were both injured in a 1-0 loss to the U.S. last Sunday.
Akinola, who plays for Toronto FC, is gone for the season after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. Larin is out for several weeks with a soft tissue leg injury.
The Gold Cup final, should Canada get there, is Aug. 1.
WATCH l Canada's Akinola leaves game against U.S. with knee injury:
The injuries left Canada coach John Herdman with Lucas Cavallini, Tyler Pasher, Theo Corbeanu, Junior Hoilett and Tajon Buchanan as options up front.
The 29-year-old Akindele has three goals in 17 appearances for Canada. He has three goals in 14 matches for Orlando this season.
Canada, ranked 70th in the world compared to No. 50 for Costa Rica, came to the CONCACAF championship without star striker Jonathan David, who is with Lille in France.
