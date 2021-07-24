Canada calls up Orlando forward Tesho Akindele as injury replacement at Gold Cup

Canada has summoned Orlando City forward Tesho Akindele as an injury replacement at the Gold Cup.

The Canadians, who face Costa Rica in Sunday's quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium, were left short up front when Ayo Akinola and Cyle Larin were both injured in a 1-0 loss to the U.S. last Sunday.

Akinola, who plays for Toronto FC, is gone for the season after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. Larin is out for several weeks with a soft tissue leg injury.

The Gold Cup final, should Canada get there, is Aug. 1.

WATCH l Canada's Akinola leaves game against U.S. with knee injury:

Canada's Akinola leaves game against U.S. with apparent injury Sports 1:09 Ayo Akinola, forward for the Canadian men's national team and Toronto FC, is taken out of the game shortly after falling hard to the pitch. 1:09

The injuries left Canada coach John Herdman with Lucas Cavallini, Tyler Pasher, Theo Corbeanu, Junior Hoilett and Tajon Buchanan as options up front.

Canada had until 24 hours before Sunday's match to name medical replacements from its previously announced provisional tournament roster.

The 29-year-old Akindele has three goals in 17 appearances for Canada. He has three goals in 14 matches for Orlando this season.

Canada, ranked 70th in the world compared to No. 50 for Costa Rica, came to the CONCACAF championship without star striker Jonathan David, who is with Lille in France.