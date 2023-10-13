Japan overwhelms Canada en route to 4-1 win in men's soccer friendly

Ao Tanaka scored twice as Japan, showing its class, overwhelmed Canada 4-1 in a men's soccer friendly Friday in Niigata, Japan.

The Japanese, the top-ranked team in Asia at No. 19, were well-organized and led 3-0 at the break after pouncing on mistakes by No. 44 Canada. The Canadians had no answers for the Samurai Blue's speed and discipline.

Keito Nakamura also scored for Japan, which was cheered on by a lively crowd of some 40,000 at the Denka Big Swan Stadium. Japan, extending its win streak to five games, also benefited from an Alphonso Davies own goal.

Junior Hoilett scored a tap-in consolation goal in the 89th minute after Japan 'keeper Keisuke Osako could not corral a Jonathan David low cross. It was Hoilett's 16th goal in 60 Canada appearances.

Down 1-0, Canada had a chance to pull even in the 22nd minute only to see Osako stop David's penalty kick. David sent his shot down the middle of the goal and a diving Osako acrobatically got a foot to it.

The game was Canada's first under interim coach Mauro Biello, a former assistant coach who was put in charge after John Herdman left to take over Toronto FC.

Canada had a nightmarish start, conceding in the second minute. Japan pressed from the get-go and Canada, after a turnover by Davies, failed four times to clear its penalty box. The ball went to Tanaka and the Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder's shot beat Milan Borjan.

Japan doubled the lead in the 39th minute after Canada's defence was carved open. While Takuma Asano's low, raking cross was just out of the reach of Takumi Minamino, the ball bounced off Davies' shin, hit Borjan and bounced into the goal. Davies was trying to shield the ball from a waiting Junya Ito.

Three minutes later, Alistair Johnston lost the ball in midfield and Canada was swiftly punished as Nakamura, one pass later, turned and beat Borjan with a fine shot to make it 3-0.

Japan piled on the pain in the 49th minute with Tanaka, freed by a clever ball over the defence from Ito, hammering a shot past Borjan.

Friday's game was the Canadian men's lone warm-up for a pair of crucial November CONCACAF Nations League matches that serve as Copa America qualifiers.

Canada sat out the FIFA September international window, with Canada Soccer pointing to "financial constraints" and its "inability to confirm an additional high-quality opponent."

Japan, coming off September wins over No. 15 Germany (4-2) and No. 42 Turkey (4-1), plays No. 29 Tunisia in Kobe on Tuesday as it gears up for the start of its 2026 World Cup qualification campaign in November and the Asian Cup in January.

Canada was without injured midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and winger Tajon Buchanan.

Borjan, earning his 78th cap, captained Canada behind a back three of Johnston, Derek Cornelius and Kamal Miller.

Davies and Richie Laryea were deployed as wingbacks with Samuel Piette, Jonathan Osorio and Ismael Kone in the midfield. David and Cyle Larin started up front.

After going ahead early, Japan had a chance to add to the lead in the seventh minute but Borjan got a hand to Ito's low shot.

Davies showed his threat early, first nutmegging a Japanese defender and then delivering a dangerous free kick that Larin headed over the bar in the 11th minute.

Canada appealed for a penalty in the 19th minute when Davies, charging after the ball, went down in the penalty box. There was contact with Osako, who plays for Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima, and Davies made the most of it.

Australian referee Alexander King initially waved off the play but pointed to the penalty spot after video review.

Japan came close again in the 26th minute but Nakamura, under pressure from Laryea, sent his header off-target. Two minutes later, Nakamura's free kick from distance glanced off the crossbar.

Japan outshot Canada 11-4 (4-1 in shots on target) in the first half. Veteran Steven Vitoria came on for Cornelius at the break.

Canada was repeatedly second best, evidenced in the 56th minute when Johnston, beaten by his man, was booked for dragging down Nakamura, who subsequently exited with an injury.

The Canadians rallied and managed some time in possession but could not breach the Japan defence until the game was well out of hand.

Hoilett, Harry Paton and Mathieu Choiniere came on in a triple change in the 61st minute with Paton and Choiniere making their senior debut. Liam Millar and Charles Andreas-Brym came on late in the contest.

Canada has history in Niigata, losing 3-0 to Japan at the same venue at the 2001 Confederations Cup. Paul Stalteri, one of Biello's assistant coaches, was part of that Canadian squad.

WATCH | Biello eyeing full-time gig with Canada Soccer:

CANMNT interim head coach hoping to coach team at 2026 World Cup Duration 1:28 Featured Video CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux speaks to CANMNT interim head coach Mauro Biello about what he hopes he can bring to the job.

The Canadian men came into the game with a 1-2-0 all-time against Japan, winning 2-1 the last time they met — in a World Cup warm-up game last November.

Canada now turns its attention to the CONCACAF Nations League.

The Canadian men, along with the 11th-ranked U.S., No. 12 Mexico and No. 46 Costa Rica, have been drawn directly into the two-legged Nations League quarterfinals. The winners there qualify for the 2024 Copa America as well as the Nations League finals in March.

The quarterfinal losers will meet in a pair of play-In matches to determine the final two CONCACAF teams at Copa America.

Canada came into the game 4-2-2 this year, last playing in July when it lost a penalty shootout to the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal in Cincinnati. Both previous 2023 defeats were at the hands of the Americans.