As the final seconds of nine minutes of frantic, soul-sapping added time slipped away, Milan Borjan stood thirty yards outside of his goal, pacing, gesturing, remonstrating, looking for all the world like a man watching through an airport terminal window as his plane left without him.

In the end, there was nothing he could do to turn things around.

The Canadian men lost at home to Jamaica, 3-2, and so also lost their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal, and so also lost their place in the Nations League finals in March, and so also have perhaps lost their place at Copa America in June.

Mauro Biello, the interim head coach, has probably also lost his chance to take over the job on a permanent basis. In three games in charge, he lost a friendly to Japan, beat Jamaica away, 2-1, and then watched a comfortable first-half lead evaporate at a wet, sullen BMO Field.

"There was nothing to lose," Jamaican head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said after.

What a difference a uniform makes.

"Massive disappointment, for sure," Biello said. "We shot ourselves in the foot."

Fateful triple-sub

It's hard to put into words how unlikely Tuesday's result was. Headed into the game, the men hadn't lost at BMO Field in 19 competitive games. They won 13 of those.

Among them: In March 2022, Canada beat Jamaica here 4-0 to earn a berth to its first men's World Cup in 36 years.

Less than two years later, the Jamaicans made a mockery of those happy memories in a single remarkable, devastating half.

Biello had allowed his team to play fluid, overlapping soccer, including a cut-loose Alphonso Davies up high, and the visitors looked hard-pressed from the opening whistle. By the time Davies narrowly beat Jamaican keeper Andre Blake in the 25th minute to open the scoring, the game felt well in hand.

But the Jamaicans came out possessed in the second frame, taking advantage of Canadian giveaways — "too casual," Biello said — to score twice in four minutes and even the aggregate score.

Only three minutes later, Ismael Koné headed home a long, curling ball from Davies to pull Canada level. With a draw good enough to earn everything that awaited the winners, Biello decided to make a fateful triple substitution.

Out came Koné, out came Cyle Larin, out came Tajon Buchanan. In came Jonathan Osorio, in came Mark-Anthony Kaye, in came Junior Hoillett.

With 15 minutes to play, the move seemed sensible.

When the Jamaicans went ahead on a penalty three minutes later, it seemed sadly symbolic.

In his brief tenure in charge, Biello has favoured old heads. He promised that the fogginess about his future didn't alter his approach. It's also easy to imagine how hard it is, even subconsciously, to risk a grander experiment when you're in the middle of an extended public audition.

'It's a blow'

Borjan, 36, started both games. Defender Steven Vitoria, also 36, started the first. Dedicated but borderline talents like Kaye, Samuel Piette, and Lucas Cavallini all made Biello's original roster. (Cavallini was replaced by Jacen Russell-Rowe after he had to withdraw with an injury.)

Biello cited their experience, their steadiness, their familiarity.

None of those attributes were evident while the game slipped agonizingly away.

"It's a blow," Biello said. "We talk about getting to the next level. But you've got to get to these tournaments. You've got to get to these finals."

"We have too much quality on this team to find ourselves in this position," Kaye said. "Mistakes happen. That's part of football. But how do we respond to them when they happen?"

Jamaica's Bobby Reid, left, his team's win as Canada's Jonathan Osorio, right, walks away. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Canada still has a chance to go to Copa America. The men will play a one-game playoff against one of the other quarterfinal losers on March 23 in Frisco, Tex.

The winner will find redemption.

The scars from Tuesday night's disaster will remain.

Canada Soccer is searching for a new general secretary, a position that's expected to be filled by late December. (Former captain Jason deVos currently occupies the role on an interim basis.) Biello's future won't be decided until after the new general secretary is in place.

On a dark and cold night in Toronto, however, it was already clear that the national program needs to stop stumbling from game to game. Canada will co-host a men's World Cup in 2026. We know our team will be there. That is one of few certainties.

Enough with old standbys and interims. Enough with rewarding loyalty over potential. Enough with nervously counting down minutes rather than thinking in years.

For an organization that's forever in flux, it's finally time for a master plan.