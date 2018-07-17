Soccer Canada gearing up for World Cup push

Click on the video above today at 2 p.m. ET as Canadian men's soccer coach John Herdman outlines his plans for the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

Last month, Canada was part of the winning bid to co-host the 2016 World Cup.

The hosting decision likely opens the door to Canada finally returning to the men's world stage — a widely expected scenario as co-host that has yet to be officially confirmed. But with the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams in 2026, tripling the hosts would not cause as many ripples.

But while most of the focus continues to be on 2026, Herdman is spending much of his effort on Canada qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Herdman says while Canada may never be able to compete with the football culture and numbers of Mexico or the dollars available in the U.S., "there are things in Canada we genuinely can be best at."