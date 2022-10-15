Davies expected to be back in Bayern squad for next game following cranial bruise

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, could figure in Sunday's game against SC Freiburg.

"Alphonso Davies hasn't had any problems the last couple of days in training," Nagelsmann said Saturday in his pre-match news conference.

The coach said while he would see how Davies and Matthijs de Ligt (hip) fare in the final training session, he was optimistic.

"I'm feeling like both of them are going to be good to go," said Nagelsmann, adding that Serge Gnabry (knee) is in the same boat.

Third-place Bayern hosts second-place Freiburg at Allianz Arena.

Davies had to be helped off the field last weekend just before halftime of a game against Borussia Dortmund after challenging Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham's foot connected with the Canadian's face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

The 21-year-old from Edmonton received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action.

Alphonso Davies was forced to come off after taking this boot to the face from Jude Bellingham. <a href="https://t.co/YtQVpO7ZmO">pic.twitter.com/YtQVpO7ZmO</a> —@ESPNFC

Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 on goals in the 74th and 95th minute after Bayern went up 2-0.

Davies missed the midweek Champions League win over Czechia's Viktoria Plzen.

Bayern will be without the injured Manuel Neuer, Bouna Sarr and Lucas Hernandez as well as the suspended Kingsley Coman.