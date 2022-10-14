Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to training with Bayern after head injury
21-year-old helped off pitch last weekend after taking boot to the head
Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.
Davies was diagnosed with a "cranial bruise" in taking a boot to the face in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund last Saturday.
The 21-year-old from Edmonton was hurt in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park in challenging Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Bayern fullback.
Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham's foot connected with the Canadian's face, not the ball. Davies then fell to the ground, clutching his face.
Alphonso Davies was forced to come off after taking this boot to the face from Jude Bellingham. <a href="https://t.co/YtQVpO7ZmO">pic.twitter.com/YtQVpO7ZmO</a>—@ESPNFC
He received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. He did not see further action.
Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 on goals in the 74th and 95th minute after Bayern went up 2-0.
Third-place Bayern, which has not given a timeline for Davies' return to action, hosts second-place Freiburg on Sunday at Allianz Arena.
Watch the new CBC Sports show Soccer North airing weekly on CBC Gem and CBC Sports YouTube starting Friday, Oct. 28. Hosted by Andi Petrillo, Soccer North brings Canadians closer to the most interesting soccer headlines happening on and off the pitch.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?