Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies remains several weeks away from return
Canadian star would miss final World Cup qualifying matches with that timeline
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies is still several weeks away from returning to action.
That prognosis would rule him out of Canada's final three World Cup qualifying matches.
The 21-year-old from Edmonton has been sidelined since early January due to symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID. But he has made progress recently with video this week showing the speedy fullback doing individual workouts at Bayern's training centre.
Bayern is scheduled to meet Spain's Villarreal in the two-legged Champions League quarterfinal on April 6 and 12.
Nagelsmann was speaking ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga match against visiting FC Union Berlin on Saturday.
Canada, which tops the eight-team final round robin in CONCACAF at 7-0-4, is on the verge of qualifying for Qatar 2022. John Herdman's team plays at Costa Rica on March 24 before hosting Jamaica on March 27 in Toronto and finishing off March 30 in Panama.
Hasn't played for national team since November
The illness has meant Davies has not played for Canada since a pair of World Cup qualifying wins in November in Edmonton.
Bayern said Jan. 5 that Davies had joined a lengthy list of players who had tested positive for COVID, adding the speedy fullback was well and self-isolating at home.
Davies was back training a week later, but his return was put on hold with Bayern reporting Jan. 14 that tests showed the Canadian was suffering from signs of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. It is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.
Davies' myocarditis was detected in the followup examination that all players who have had COVID undergo.
Bayern (19-4-3) tops the Bundesliga standings while Union Berlin (10-8-8) stands eighth.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?