Watch the 2018 Socca6 World Cup
Watch live action from the inaugural Socca6 World Cup, set in the iconic Praça do Comércio in Lisbon’s city centre. Catch all of Canada's games, including their opener against Cape Verde on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the inaugural Socca6 World Cup, set in the iconic Praça do Comércio in Lisbon, Portugal.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET with Canada's first match against Cape Verde.
The week long tournament will feature the best national six-a-side teams from across the globe.
Action continues on Sunday at 3:15 p.m. ET as the hosts take on Greece.