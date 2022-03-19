Sinclair scores as NWSL kicks off 3rd edition of Challenge Cup
Canadian legend and Olympic Champion scores in 10th NWSL season
Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson coached the Portland Thorns to a draw in the team's first match of the expanded NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday night, while Canadian captain Christine Sinclair opened her 10th season with the Portland club with her first goal of the season.
The Reign opened the scoring in the 19th minute as Sofia Huerta finished a first-time strike off a pass from Brazilian youth international Angelina. Then in the 25th minute, Tziarra King had a glorious chance, only to see her shot fly over the crossbar.
Portland found their equalizer minutes after King's chance, as Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce spilled Sophia Smith's shot, allowing Sinclair to score the 66th NWSL goal of her career.
WATCH | Christine Sinclair scores 66th career NWSL goal:
Both teams continued pressing in the second half but could not break the draw as Wilkinson picked up the first point of her NWSL coaching career, with her former teammate scoring the tying goal for a Thorns side that also boasts former Canadian international Karina LeBlanc as General Manager.
OL Reign's Challenge Cup continues against expansion side Angel City — boasting Canadian international Vanessa Gilles — next Saturday, while Wilkinson's Thorns travel south to face Canadian international Kailen Sheridan and San Diego that same evening.
Scott, Pickett play full match as Kansas City Current draw Racing Louisville
Canadian internationals Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett both played 90 minutes in Kansas City Current's opening night draw, a 1-1 result against Racing Louisville. CeCe Kizer opened the scoring for Louisville in the 20th minute after linking up with teammate Jessica McDonald, slotting a clean finish past Current goalkeeper Adrianna French.
The Current drew level in the 78th minute as Addie McCain finished a chance after Williams had won the ball back for Kansas City.
Despite attacking opportunities for both sides, neither could add a second goal as the match ended 1-1.
Both sides return to action next Friday, with Racing hosting the Houston Dash, featuring three Canadians, while the Current make a trip to Chicago to meet the Red Stars, home to Bianca St-Georges.
This year's Challenge Cup has grown to 12 teams with the additions of expansion franchises Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC. The winner of the East, West and Central divisions, as well as the best second-place team overall, advance to the semifinals. The final is slated for May 7, slightly overlapping with the start of the NWSL regular season on April 29.
