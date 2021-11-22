Canadians Sinclair, Labbe and women's coach Priestman up for FIFA awards

Chelsea won the Champions League and England reached the European Championship final, but no Englishmen are on the nomination lists for FIFA's annual awards published on Monday.

Jorginho, a double European champion with Chelsea and Italy, was joined by club teammate N'Golo Kante among 11 candidates to be voted FIFA's best player in the 2020-21 season.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took their usual places on the list with last year's winner, Robert Lewandowski.

The winner of the women's award last year, England defender Lucy Bronze, is nominated again and the 13 candidates include her national and Manchester City teammate Ellen White.

Olympic gold medal-winning Canada has just one candidate, veteran forward Christine Sinclair, 19 years after she was first voted into the top 10.

No player was nominated from the United States team which took bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

A men's list dominated by forwards was completed by Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Karim Benzema and Neymar in the nominations by a FIFA-appointed panel.

There are no defenders or goalkeepers in contention for the main FIFA award, though goalkeepers have their own separate award.

Voting ends Dec. 10

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was named player of the tournament at Euro 2020, is among the five men's goalkeeping candidates.

Stephanie Labbé, whose penalty shootout heroics helped Canada win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is in the mix as best women's goalkeeper. The 34-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain in late August.

Robert Mancini, who led Italy to the European title, is among seven candidates for the men's coaching award that include Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Lionel Scaloni, whose Argentina team won the Copa America.

Two men and three women are in contention to be the best coach in women's football. They include Bev Priestman of Canada, Lluis Cortes of European champion Barcelona, and Emma Hayes of runner-up Chelsea.

Votes in all categories from national team captains and coaches, fans and media worldwide will be collected through Dec. 10.

A virtual ceremony will be held on Jan. 17 remotely, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, from FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

Ahead of the awards, three-candidate shortlists will be announced for each award, FIFA said.

FIFA awards — list of nominees

Best FIFA women's player

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Häcken)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City WFC)

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea FC Women)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Ji Soyun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns FC)

Ellen White (England / Manchester City WFC)

Best FIFA men's player

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)

N'Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Best FIFA women's coach

Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Swedish national team)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Beverly Priestman (England / Canadian national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team / English national team)

Best FIFA men's coach

Antonio Conte (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Hansi Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München / German national team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team)

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian national team)

Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea FC)

Best FIFA women's goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atlético de Madrid Femenino)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Best FIFA men's goalkeeper