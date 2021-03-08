Romanian soccer ref banned for season over inappropriate word to describe Black coach
Sebastian Coltescu must also attend UEFA-approved educational course
A Romanian soccer referee was suspended for the season after making "inappropriate" comments about a Black coach at a Champions League game, UEFA ruled on Monday.
Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir refused to continue playing on Dec. 8 because players believed fourth official Sebastian Coltescu racially insulted the Turkish club's assistant coach, Pierre Webo.
WATCH | Players from both sides exit field after alleged racial slur:
A UEFA investigation led to Coltescu facing the lesser charge of "inappropriate behaviour" for using the Romanian word for black, "negru," to identify Webo.
Coltescu is banned "from carrying out any referee's function until the end of the 2020/21 season," UEFA said its disciplinary committee decided. He must also attend a UEFA-approved educational course.
The ban will apply to domestic games in Romania because Coltescu is no longer on the FIFA-managed list of officials approved for international games.
Romania's soccer federation decided before the game in Paris not to propose Coltescu for 2021, and the PSG-Basaksehir tie was his last on international duty.
The game was completed 24 hours later with a different set of match officials brought in from the Netherlands.
WATCH | How activism has increased among Black athletes:
