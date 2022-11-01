Defender Scott Kennedy injures shoulder 3 weeks from Canada's World Cup opener
Canadian defender Scott Kennedy has suffered a shoulder injury on the eve of the World Cup. Canada, ranked 41st, opens World Cup play against No. 2 Belgium on Nov. 23 in Qatar.
Calgary-born athlete hurt Saturday playing for German club SSV Jahn Regensburg
SSV Jahn Regensburg, Kennedy's German club, said the 25-year-old from Calgary was injured in last Saturday's 3-0 loss to Rostock. Kennedy was forced to leave in the seventh minute.
There was no immediate word on the time frame for Kennedy's return either from his club or Canada Soccer. The 41st-ranked Canadians open World Cup play against No. 2 Belgium on Nov. 23 in Qatar.
Kennedy, an imposing defender at close to six foot three, has won eight caps for Canada.
SSV Jahn Regensburg (5-6-3) stands ninth in the second-tier Bundesliga 2.
