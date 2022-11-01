Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Defender Scott Kennedy injures shoulder 3 weeks from Canada's World Cup opener

Canadian defender Scott Kennedy has suffered a shoulder injury on the eve of the World Cup. Canada, ranked 41st, opens World Cup play against No. 2 Belgium on Nov. 23 in Qatar.

Calgary-born athlete hurt Saturday playing for German club SSV Jahn Regensburg

The Canadian Press ·
Canada defender Scott Kennedy, right, hurt his shoulder in Saturday's win by his German club, SSV Jahn Regensburg. The Canadian men open World Cup action Nov. 23 against No. 2-ranked Belgium in Qatar. (Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images/File)

Canadian defender Scott Kennedy has suffered a shoulder injury on the eve of the World Cup.

SSV Jahn Regensburg, Kennedy's German club, said the 25-year-old from Calgary was injured in last Saturday's 3-0 loss to Rostock. Kennedy was forced to leave in the seventh minute.

There was no immediate word on the time frame for Kennedy's return either from his club or Canada Soccer. The 41st-ranked Canadians open World Cup play against No. 2 Belgium on Nov. 23 in Qatar.

Kennedy, an imposing defender at close to six foot three, has won eight caps for Canada.

SSV Jahn Regensburg (5-6-3) stands ninth in the second-tier Bundesliga 2.

WATCH | Soccer analyst Jim Brennan dissects Canada's World Cup question marks:

Midfield question marks, MLS regulars out of season for Canada Soccer ahead of Qatar

6 days ago
Duration 6:55
Host Andi Petrillo is joined by former CanMNT player Jimmy Brennan for his thoughts on some of the men's teams biggest question marks less than a month out to the 2022 World Cup.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now