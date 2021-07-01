Skip to Main Content
21-year-old Jadon Sancho joining Man United from Dortmund for $100 million US

Jadon Sancho is joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for $100 million US, the clubs confirmed on Thursday.

English winger to undergo medical tests with Old Trafford club after EURO 2020

Jadon Sancho, seen above with the ball, signed for German side Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, scoring 50 times in 137 appearances since. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

The winger still has to complete his contract and undergo medical tests with United after he finishes with England at the European Championship.

The 21-year-old Sancho is yet to start for England at the tournament heading into the quarter-finals, despite his growing stature.

Sancho started his career at Manchester City's academy but rejected a deal to stay and joined Dortmund in 2017. He has scored 50 times in his 137 appearances since moving to Germany. 

Now he is set for City's fierce local rival to help United's bid to dethrone its neighbour as Premier League champion. The new season starts for United on Aug. 14 against Leeds.

Sancho become the second most expensive English player behind Harry Maguire, who United signed two years ago from Leicester for $97 million.

