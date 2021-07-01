21-year-old Jadon Sancho joining Man United from Dortmund for $100 million US
English winger to undergo medical tests with Old Trafford club after EURO 2020
Jadon Sancho is joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for $100 million US, the clubs confirmed on Thursday.
The winger still has to complete his contract and undergo medical tests with United after he finishes with England at the European Championship.
𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘂𝗽.<br><br>We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! 🔴⚪⚫<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a>—@ManUtd
The 21-year-old Sancho is yet to start for England at the tournament heading into the quarter-finals, despite his growing stature.
Now he is set for City's fierce local rival to help United's bid to dethrone its neighbour as Premier League champion. The new season starts for United on Aug. 14 against Leeds.
Sancho become the second most expensive English player behind Harry Maguire, who United signed two years ago from Leicester for $97 million.
