Actor Ryan Reynolds eyeing purchase of Welsh soccer club

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be making an unlikely foray into the soccer business.

Wrexham, a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, has revealed that Reynolds and McElhenney are the "two extremely well-known individuals" the club has previously said are interested in investing two-million pounds ($2.5 million).

Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the "Deadpool" movies.

McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Wrexham has been a fan-owned club since 2011.

Members of its supporters trust voted at a special general meeting Tuesday in favour of allowing talks to start with Reynolds and McElhenney.

The National League — the division in which Wrexham plays — has yet to start its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.