Actor Ryan Reynolds eyeing purchase of Welsh soccer club
Canadian movie star could be teaming with fellow actor to invest in Wrexham
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be making an unlikely foray into the soccer business.
Wrexham, a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, has revealed that Reynolds and McElhenney are the "two extremely well-known individuals" the club has previously said are interested in investing two-million pounds ($2.5 million).
Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the "Deadpool" movies.
McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Wrexham has been a fan-owned club since 2011.
Members of its supporters trust voted at a special general meeting Tuesday in favour of allowing talks to start with Reynolds and McElhenney.
The National League — the division in which Wrexham plays — has yet to start its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
