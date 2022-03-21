Skip to Main Content
Soccer

Russian soccer federation loses 3rd ruling at CAS ahead of World Cup qualifying playoffs

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday dismissed a third request by the Russian soccer federation for urgent rulings to freeze FIFA and UEFA decisions before World Cup playoffs begin this week.

Dismissal confirms Poland will face Sweden or Czech Republic for spot at World Cup

The Associated Press ·
Russian President Vladimir Putin touches the World Cup trophy next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino following the 2018 World Cup final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)

The latest challenge was against a decision by FIFA leaders on March 8 to award Poland a bye into a playoff bracket final scheduled next week without having to face Russia.

The latest dismissal confirms Poland will host either Sweden or the Czech Republic next week with a place at the World Cup tournament in Qatar at stake. All three teams had already refused to play Russia.

Previous CAS rulings this month rejected the Football Union of Russia's requests to freeze bans on its teams imposed by FIFA and UEFA since the country's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia sought emergency interim rulings from a senior CAS judge pending full appeals which could be heard and judged in the weeks ahead.

Russian athletes and teams have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of the war. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.

Ukraine is also in the World Cup playoffs and its scheduled game against Scotland was postponed by FIFA until June. Ukraine or Scotland will advance to face either Wales or Austria, who play in Cardiff on Thursday.

