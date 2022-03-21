Russian soccer federation loses 3rd ruling at CAS ahead of World Cup qualifying playoffs
Dismissal confirms Poland will face Sweden or Czech Republic for spot at World Cup
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday dismissed a third request by the Russian soccer federation for urgent rulings to freeze FIFA and UEFA decisions before World Cup playoffs begin this week.
The latest challenge was against a decision by FIFA leaders on March 8 to award Poland a bye into a playoff bracket final scheduled next week without having to face Russia.
The latest dismissal confirms Poland will host either Sweden or the Czech Republic next week with a place at the World Cup tournament in Qatar at stake. All three teams had already refused to play Russia.
Russia sought emergency interim rulings from a senior CAS judge pending full appeals which could be heard and judged in the weeks ahead.
Russian athletes and teams have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of the war. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.
Ukraine is also in the World Cup playoffs and its scheduled game against Scotland was postponed by FIFA until June. Ukraine or Scotland will advance to face either Wales or Austria, who play in Cardiff on Thursday.
