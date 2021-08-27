Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United, exits Juventus
Manchester United have agreed a deal to resign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, the Premier League club said on Friday, with the transfer subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical.
Portuguese star returns to Old Trafford home, where he won 8 major trophies between 2003-2009
The Portuguese forward returns to the team where he won eight major trophies between 2003-2009. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British and Italian media reported United signed Ronaldo for 25 million euros.
