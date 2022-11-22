Ronaldo to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement
After 2 stints with the Premier League club Cristiano Ronaldo is parting ways with Red Devils
Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United "with immediate effect," the Premier League club said Tuesday.
The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners.
Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.<br><br>The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a>—@ManUtd
Last week, United said it had "initiated appropriate steps" in response to Ronaldo's comments.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?