UEFA fines Ronaldo for obscene gesture at Atletico Madrid coach

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined $22,750 US by UEFA for making a provocative gesture after Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
UEFA says its disciplinary panel found the Juventus star guilty of improper conduct.
Ronaldo was fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for the same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.
Ronaldo scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin to send Juventus to the quarterfinals.
He celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone's gesture.
Juventus faces Ajax next month.
