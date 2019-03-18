Ronaldo fined for gesture mocking Atletico Madrid coach
UEFA has charged Cristiano Ronaldo for a provocative gesture mocking Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after Juventus eliminated the Spanish club from the Champions League.
UEFA panel to discuss player's 'improper conduct' after Champions League quarter-final
UEFA has charged Cristiano Ronaldo for a provocative gesture mocking Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after Juventus eliminated the Spanish club from the Champions League.
UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the charge of "improper conduct" on Thursday.
Simeone was fined 20,000 euros ($22,700 US) by UEFA for making an obscene gesture after Atletico took the lead in a 2-0 win over Juventus in the first leg.
Ronaldo's hat trick in the 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin last week sent Juventus to the quarter-finals.
Ronaldo celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone's gesture.
When Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, he twice won Champions League finals against Atletico.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.