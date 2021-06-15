Ronaldo sets record for most goals at tourney, leading Portugal over Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-setting day came in front of the first packed crowd of this year's European Championship.

The Portugal great set the record for most career goals at the tournament with his 10th in the 87th minute from the penalty spot to move ahead of Michel Platini. He added another in injury time to give the defending champions a 3-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's goals, however, weren't the only interesting part of the game. On the fifth day of the Euro 2020 tournament, this was the first match played in a full stadium.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena was packed with mostly Hungarian fans, and they made their presence known throughout the match. Hungary is the only one of the 10 countries hosting matches at the tournament to allow full crowds.

That gave Ronaldo plenty of witnesses to history.

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩<br><br>⚽️ All-time EURO top scorer (11 goals)<br>🇵🇹 All-time top scorer for Portugal (106 goals)<br>👕 First player to appear at 5 EURO final tournaments <br>👏 First player to score at 5 consecutive EURO final tournaments <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EURO2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EURO2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/rjJ7C5iXo1">pic.twitter.com/rjJ7C5iXo1</a> —@EURO2020

"The important thing was to win," Ronaldo said. "It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well, but we scored three goals, and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals."

The Juventus forward was playing in his fifth European Championship, dating back to Euro 2004. He entered this year's edition even with Michel Platini at nine goals, but that only latest 87 minutes.

Ronaldo scored his first goal after Rafa Silva was fouled by Willi Orban in the area and the referee whistled for a penalty.

Nearing men's international goal record

Ronaldo, who had missed an easy chance near the end of the first half, shot to the right of goal and got his record.

The second came when he combined with Silva in front of goal and then skipped around Hungary keeper Peter Gulacsi before rolling the ball into an empty net with his left foot.

Ronaldo broke the scoring record at a stadium named after another great scorer, Ferenc Puskas. The Hungarian was arguably the finest finisher of the 1950s, scoring 84 goals in 85 games for his country. He also played for Real Madrid, just like Ronaldo once did.

Ronaldo is now only three behind former Iran striker Ali Daei's men's record of 109 international goals.

Portugal defender Raphael Guerreiro scored the opening goal three minutes before Ronaldo's first with a shot that deflected off a defender and wrong-footed Gulacsi.

The fans made the most of their attendance and the resounding noise went up several levels when Hungary nearly took the lead in the 80th minute.

"It was amazing. Football without a crowd, I don't even think I have an expression for that," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. "But I need to thank the 4,000 Portugal fans who were here because I heard them more than anything else."

WATCH | Canada ready for World Cup qualifying against Haiti:

Canada ready for World Cup qualifying against Haiti Sports 6:27 John Molinaro joins Signa Butler to talk about Canada's run in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, how they stack up against Haiti and where Alphonso Davies should play 6:27

France defeats Germany through own goal

Mats Hummels' return to the national team went better for France than it did for Germany.

The experienced defender was recalled by Germany coach Joachim Low for the European Championship for his leadership qualities, but he ended up scoring an own-goal Tuesday to give France a 1-0 victory at the European Championship.

Hummels was attempting to stop Lucas Hernandez's cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappe when he diverted the ball into his own net with his shin in the 20th minute.

Both teams had chances to score. Ilkay Gundogan wasted Germany's best opportunity of the first half when he couldn't direct his shot on target.

France twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both were called back for offside. Mbappe sent a curling shot inside the far post midway through the half and then set up Karim Benzema for another late in the match.

Benzema was playing in his first competitive game for France since a World Cup quarterfinal loss to Germany in 2014.

🇫🇷 France are now unbeaten in their last 6 games against Die Mannschaft 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EURO2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EURO2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/rSDpKgjvsT">pic.twitter.com/rSDpKgjvsT</a> —@EURO2020

Mbappe also had a penalty appeal waved off in between the offside goals — Hummels had timed his tackle perfectly when the 22-year-old Frenchman would have been through on goal.

Germany had never previously lost an opening game in the group stage at the European Championship.

Low started with the same lineup from the 7-1 rout of Latvia in Germany's final warm-up game, but his team had no answer to Paul Pogba, who disrupted the team's buildup play.

Pogba also provided incisive passes for France's fearsome forward trio of Mbappe, Benzema and Antoine Griezmann.

🌟 Paul Pogba scoops the prize after an impressive display in Munich 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/Heineken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Heineken</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EUROSOTM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EUROSOTM</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EURO2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EURO2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/ayaDQu0tKP">pic.twitter.com/ayaDQu0tKP</a> —@EURO2020

While Germany pushed hard in the second half, France always looked the likelier to score.

Low, who is stepping down after the tournament, sent on forwards Leroy Sane and Timo Werner late in the match, and then Kevin Volland as a last resort, but none could make a difference.

Germany's next coach, Hansi Flick, was among some 14,000 spectators in attendance.

Protestor parachutes disrupts France-Germany

Before the game, a Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium.

He glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with wires attached to the roof for TV cameras.

He struggled to avoid crashing into spectators and managed to land on the the field, where Germany players Antonio Rudiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him.

Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps, when the parachutist struck wires for an overhead camera attached to the stadium roof.

The governing body of European soccer called it a "reckless and dangerous" act and said "law authorities will take the necessary action."

"This inconsiderate act ... caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital," UEFA said.

He was then led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field.

The protestor's parachute had the slogan "KICK OUT OIL!" and "Greenpeace" written on it.

UEFA defended its environmental credentials in Tuesday's statement.

"UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament," UEFA said, "and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions."

The game started on schedule.